Sheffield United team news v Burnley

Sheffield United have been handed a significant boost ahead of this afternoon’s Boxing Day clash with Burnley after Vini Souza was declared fit to take part against Scott Parker’s side. The Brazilian midfielder has been missing since limping off at Millwall with a troublesome hamstring issue, but returns against the Clarets.

Tom Davies makes way, dropping to the bench as his comeback from his own hamstring issue is carefully managed, while Rhian Brewster starts in place of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who is absent from the matchday squad completely. His absence has not been officially explained although there has been an element of illness in the Blades camp of late.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is also back in the squad after his ankle issue but is on the bench with Jack Robinson keeping his place.

The United bench is again a youthful one, with Jamal Baptiste, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Ryan One and Billy Blacker amongst the substitutes alongside Sam McCallum and Adam Davies.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Brewster, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Ahmedhodzic, T. Davies, Baptiste, Marsh, Brooks, One, Blacker.