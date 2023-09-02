One debut, No McAtee: Sheffield United confirmed team news v Everton
Blades take on Toffees in crunch Bramall Lane clash
Cameron Archer makes his Sheffield United league debut in this afternoon’s crunch clash with Everton at Bramall Lane. The striker played in midweek in the cup against Lincoln after his big-money move from Aston Villa.
Deadline-day signing James McAtee misses out after his loan arrival from Manchester City was processed too late, while fellow new-boy Luke Thomas is on the bench after signing on loan from Leicester City.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer, Egan, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Souza, Larouci. Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Traoré, Thomas, Bogle, Slimane, Osula.
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Doucoure, Young, Gueye, Branthwaite, Garner. Subs: McNeil, Virginia, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Onyango.