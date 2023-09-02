News you can trust since 1887
One debut, No McAtee: Sheffield United confirmed team news v Everton

Blades take on Toffees in crunch Bramall Lane clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 11:47 BST

Cameron Archer makes his Sheffield United league debut in this afternoon’s crunch clash with Everton at Bramall Lane. The striker played in midweek in the cup against Lincoln after his big-money move from Aston Villa.

Deadline-day signing James McAtee misses out after his loan arrival from Manchester City was processed too late, while fellow new-boy Luke Thomas is on the bench after signing on loan from Leicester City.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer, Egan, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Souza, Larouci. Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Traoré, Thomas, Bogle, Slimane, Osula.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Doucoure, Young, Gueye, Branthwaite, Garner. Subs: McNeil, Virginia, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Onyango.