‘Once a Blade, always a Blade’: Jake Wright’s classy parting shot as he leaves Sheffield United - and hopes to one day return

Striker Jake Wright admits he hopes to one day return to Sheffield United after his exit from Bramall Lane was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old forward was a regular scorer for United’s U23s side but failed to make an appearance for Chris Wilder’s senior side, and United yesterday confirmed he was to join non-league side Harrogate Town on a free transfer.

Bramall Lane officials have, however, inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which entitles them to a percentage of the profits if Wright is sold in the future and the Blades fan told The Star: “I wanted to leave to go and make a career for myself, instead of just sitting in the U23s and rotting away.

“I would have liked to stay because I love the club, but it’s just not what’s best for me at the moment. Hopefully one day I’ll return to Bramall Lane... hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Wright will link up at Harrogate with another United old boy, defender Terry Kennedy. Former Blades midfielder Paul Thirlwell is Harrogate’s assistant manager, while another ex-United youngster in Lloyd Kerry is also on the playing staff at the CNG Stadium.

Wright, who previously had a loan spell at Harrogate, added on Twitter: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all at Sheffield United for the past six years, it’s been truly unforgettable.

“The support shown from the staff, players and fans has been ace and I can’t thank you all enough! Special mention to Korn and medical team that have given me rehab to get me back on the pitch as soon as possible!

“I’d also like to thank the club for not holding me back and giving me a chance for a fresh start. Once a Blade, always a Blade.”

United, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their push for the play-offs on Tuesday night when they lost 3-0 to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Slaviša Jokanović’s men became the first Championship side to do the double over Wilder’s men this season as a brace from Newcastle loanee Aleksandar Mitrović, and Tom Cairney’s second-half goal, sealed a comfortable win for the Londoners.

United, who travel to Ipswich Town this weekend, dropped to ninth after the midweek games but still only trail Middlesbrough in sixth by three points - with a game in hand.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take your medicine and give credit to who you’ve come up against,” Wilder said.

“Obviously we wish we’d have swallowed it slightly differently but the way they went about their work, the way they kept on going right until the end, means the lads can come away with their heads held high.”

“We weren’t playing someone out of the division we were in last year,” Wilder, whose side won the League One title last season, added.

“I’d rather be involved in this, top end of the Championship which is where we are, top 10, and coming here against players like this.”

n Blades fans who cannot make the rearranged game against Burton Albion have been advised to return their tickets before kick-off for a refund.

The game, scheduled for last weekend, was postponed after heavy snow around Bramall Lane saw the stadium and surrounding areas deemed unsafe.

It will be replayed next Tuesday night, March 13, at 7.45pm and tickets for the original game will still be valid, or can be returned to the ticket office for a refund up until kick-off.

United have been allocated 590 seats and 1,050 terrace tickets for their trip to Brentford on March 30, priced as follows:

n Seats: £27.50 Adults, £21 Seniors 65+, £18.50 Under 25, and £8 Under 18.

n Terrace: £25 Adults, £19 Seniors 65+, £17 Under 25, and £8 Under 18.