Exactly 26 years have passed since Brian Deane put himself - and Sheffield United - in football's history books with the first goal of the new Premier League era.

August 15, 1992, against Manchester United at home. Deane rose higher than the visiting defence after Clayton Blackmore misjudged and Gary Pallister hesitated. His header made history, his second sealed a 2-1 victory and, 25 years later, his name is still remembered.

“They all count!” Deane said.

"It was a set-piece we had practised and at the beginning of the season it is quite easy to catch teams out, United being no exception. I did not really realise the significance of it until we went in at half-time.

“In those days it was the centre-forward who scored the goals – the No9 was the entrusted one. The likes of Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Lee Chapman and Les Ferdinand. It became a badge of honour to try to be the first one out of the blocks.

“So don’t let anybody tell you that scoring the first goal in the Premier League was not in the back of their mind that day!

"I always used to make a point of trying to score in the first game. You wanted to break the duck really early.

"For as long as the league has the format, I'll always be the first person. Some people can get sick of it, but most players would like to have been the first to score."

Last year, on the 25th anniversary of the historic game, Deane reunited with the matchball. The ball in question is now owned by Redtooth and, signed by players and managers of both sides, Dave Bassett and Sir Alex Ferguson, is on show at United's Legends of the Lane museum.

"We purchased the match ball from the family who sponsored the famous ball 25 years ago and it has been in the Legends of the Lane museum in the Redooth cabinet ever since," Green said.

Deane back at Bramall Lane with the matchball

"We also own an extensive collection of other SUFC memorabilia that is also housed at the museum. As a lifelong Sheffield United fan it is great to have such an iconic piece of football history at Bramall Lane – the Redtooth collection dates back to the 1890s.

" would say that it is one of the most iconic footballs in English football history and its extra special that 25 years later Brian Deane has been reunited with the ball."