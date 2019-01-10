On this day at Sheffield United

Lee Evans of Sheffield United during a pre Season friendly match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Sportimage
A year ago today, Lee  Evans joined Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £750,000.

After 21 appearances and two goals, he left for Wigan Athletic on loan. The deal was made permanent earlier this month.