On this day at Sheffield United Lee Evans of Sheffield United during a pre Season friendly match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Sportimage Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up A year ago today, Lee Evans joined Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £750,000. After 21 appearances and two goals, he left for Wigan Athletic on loan. The deal was made permanent earlier this month. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Live: team news and transfer updates as Blades enter contract talks and Owls' Adam reach linked with Aston Villa | 9 January Sheffield United: The identities of two other Championship clubs who were chasing Gary Madine are revealed