Here are today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United are set for a Yorkshire derby tomorrow as they host Barnsley in the Championship.

A win for the Blades could see them return to the top six, while the Tykes are enjoying some good form, with four wins in their last eight matches (D2 L2).

United’s injury crisis continues into the weekend, with John Fleck and Oli McBurnie the only sidelined players who could potentially return against Barnsley.

Tykes striker Carlton Morris was forced off injured midweek, though could return for their trip to Bramall Lane.

1. Nottingham Forest ace saw move abroad collapse Nottingham Forest's Harry Arter has said a move abroad fell through for him during the January window. The 32-year-old has now joined Notts County in a surprise loan deal until the end of the season. (The 72)

2. AC Milan keeping tabs on Fulham prospect AC Milan are reportedly one of a number of clubs continuing to monitor Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign the teenager in January. (Calciomercato)

3. Boro loanee praises Riverside Stadium spell Middlesbrough loan man Folarin Balogun has said he is 'enjoying every minute' of his time on loan with the Championship club. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Boro. (Northern Echo)

4. Tigers yet to hold talks with midfielder Hull City's Richie Smallwood has admitted the club are yet to open talks with him about his contract situation. The Tigers have an option to extend his stay at the Yorkshire club by another year this summer. (The 72)