Ollie Norwood says his career highlight came at Sheffield United after making 400th league appearance at Cardiff City
Ollie Norwood has described winning promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United as his career highlight, after celebrating his 400th league appearance with victory at Cardiff City.
The former Manchester United youngster, a serial promotion winner from the Championship, was part of the Blades side that reached the Premier League and then finished ninth in the top flight in their first season back.
The Blades were then relegated back to the Championship in their second season and after a slow start to the current campaign, returned from Cardiff having sealed their third successive victory thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick.
“I was made aware in midweek that if I was available to play it’d be my 400th league appearance, which is obviously a decent milestone,” Norwood told SUTV Live.
“Hopefully there’s plenty more left in my legs yet, a few more years yet. It’s come at a good time because we’ve hit some decent form and hopefully we can carry that on today.
“I have quite a few highlights. My debut for Carlisle was a proud day and I genuinely mean this, the promotion with Sheffield United is probably the highlight.
“That season and the first in the Premier League was incredible as well. Hopefully there are many more to come.”
Victory at Cardiff, after coming from behind and then withstanding a late Cardiff rally, took United up to 10th in the Championship table – five points adrift of the play-offs – and gave boss Paul Heckingbottom his second win in two games since assuming permanent control following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic last month.