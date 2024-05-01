Sheffield United youngster Oliver Arblaster is reportedly being pursued by Premier League outfits Aston Villa and West Ham United this summer. Arblaster has been a key man for the Blades in recent weeks after being recalled from his loan spell at League One side Port Vale, where he spent the first half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has started United's last eight games and despite his inexperience, he has been given the honour of captaining his hometown team in the club's last two top flight outings. It seems his performances in the top flight have not gone unnoticed, though, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the interest from Villa and the Hammers, who are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on his progress.

Wilder has already spoken out about his desire to keep hold of Arblaster this summer as he prepares to take the club back down to the Championship and it's clear that any offer will have to be substantial with the Blades unwilling to part with the youngster on the cheap.

Such a stance might just be enough to stave off summer interest with Villa and West Ham known to be short of wriggle room when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations. Arblaster signed a new contract at Bramall Lane earlier this year, running until 2028, which only adds to the control the Blades have when it comes to his immediate future.

"We understand the fabric of the game and the way the game moves, but certainly, for us it’s ‘career here’ and he understands that as well," Wilder said of his young midfielder recently. "He will understand it. He's a smart boy. He'll get his head down and knows he has to play well to stay in the team as well.

"He won't take any liberties. He's a humble boy and he's starting his career. Hopefully it's a long and successful one at Sheffield United.”

