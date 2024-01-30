News you can trust since 1887
Oli McBurnie, James McAtee amongst five Sheffield United changes in confirmed team news v Crystal Palace

Danny Hall
Published 30th Jan 2024, 19:03 GMT
LATE HERO: Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made five changes for tonight's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace. The Blades tumbled out of the FA Cup against Brighton at the weekend.

From that game there are recalls for Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Vini Souza, Anis Slimane and James McAtee. Cameron Archer, Ollie Norwood, Ben Osborn, Will Osula and Rhys Norrington-Davies drop down to the bench, while Ivo Grbic makes his Premier League debut in goal.

Slimane is fresh back to Bramall Lane after African Cup of Nations duty, playing ahead of Andre Brooks, while former Blades loanee Dean Henderson starts in goal for Palace.

Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Guehi c, Olise, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Andersen, Hughes, Richards. Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Franca, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Blades: Grbić, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Hamer, Slimane, McAtee, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz. Subs: Foderingham, Archer, Norwood, Osborn, Larouci, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki.