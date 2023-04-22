16 of the best images of Sheffield United fans at Wembley Stadium for FA Cup semi-final defeat to Man City
A look at the best images of Sheffield United fans who were at Wembley Stadium for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.
Sheffield United’s cup dream came to an end on Saturday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.
The Blades held in-form Premier League side Manchester City for more than 40 minutes before they conceded a penalty, with Riyad Mahrez taking full advantage from the spot. The Algerian international doubled City’s lead just past the hour-mark before completing his hat-trick shortly after, and there was no way back for the Blades, who can now focus on finishing their promotion mission in the Championship.
Before then, though, it’s time to look back on some of the best images of Sheffield United fans enjoying a rare and special day out at Wembley Stadium.
Take a look below...