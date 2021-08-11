Odds, referee, TV and live stream details: Everything you need to know ahead of Swansea City v Sheffield United

Both players were regular scorers for the Swans during their respective spells in South Wales before signing for United, where the goals have been harder to come by.

Still, Brewster finally netted his first goal in red and white in the EFL Cup on Tuesday – and the outpouring of emotion afterwards was there for all to see.

That goal was enough to give Sheffield United their first win of the season – and first under Slavisa Jokanovic – against Carlisle United.

Ex-Swansea City loanee Rhian Brewster grabbed his first Sheffield United goal against Carlisle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Swansea bounced back from the opening day disappointment of losing 4-1 to Hull by beating Reading 3-0 in the same competition on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s match…

What time does Swansea City v Sheffield United kick off?

Swansea City v Sheffield United will take place at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday and kicks off at 8pm.

Is Swansea City v Sheffield United on TV?

The match will be live on Sky Sports Football.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall.

You can follow them on Twitter via @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04

Who is the referee?

As of Wednesday (11 August) referee details had not been released.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power is offering the following odds on the game:

Swansea – 2/1

Draw – 21/10