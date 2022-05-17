The Blades must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in tonight’s televised clash at the City Ground.
Read More
The winner of the tie will play Huddersfield at Wembley next Sunday for a place in the Premier League, worth around £120 million.
Sander Berge’s late header at Bramall Lane on Saturday halved Forest’s advantage in injury time.
Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had given them a 2-0 lead.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at full time.
The Blades have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.
MORE: Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper fires a warning to his players ahead of Sheffield United clash
“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.
“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.
“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.
“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”
Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.
United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999.
Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for tonight’s second leg.
Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s first leg after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 18:37
- Nottingham Forest lead 2-1 from first leg at Bramall Lane
- Winner of tie will play Huddersfield in Championship play-off final at Wembley next Sunday
Both sets of players arrive
Billy Sharp is here. Team news in under 10 minutes...
Steve Cooper’s programme notes
‘The play-offs are fantastic. The matches are usually tense but I was very pleased with the mentality the players showed on Saturday.
‘The dressing room is really positive and we cannot wait for tonight’s game.’
In need of some inspiration?
The comeback is on (we hope).
Could Billy Sharp play tonight?
Hecky has refused to rule out the possibility of United’s 15-goal top-scorer playing some part in tonight’s game.
He’s been spotted at Bramall Lane on matchdays in recent weeks supporting his teammates.
Sheffield United boss on Billy Sharp's chances of facing Nottingham Forest in the play-offs
Sheffield United have refused to rule-out the possibility of naming Billy Sharp, the club’s captain and leading goalscorer this season, in the squad for tomorrow’s play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest.
Why Nottingham Forest’s play-off lead over Sheffield United counts for little
History has proved several times over the deficit can be overturned.
Why Nottingham Forest’s play-off lead over Sheffield United counts for little
The big question currently hanging over Sheffield United is whether they can overturn a 2-1 deficit against Nottingham Forest and reach the Championship play-off final.