The Blades must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in tonight’s televised clash at the City Ground.
The winner of the tie will play Huddersfield at Wembley next Sunday for a place in the Premier League, worth around £120 million.
Sander Berge’s late header at Bramall Lane on Saturday halved Forest’s advantage in injury time.
Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had given them a 2-0 lead.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at full time.
The Blades have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.
“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.
“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.
“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.
“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”
Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.
United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999.
Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for tonight’s second leg.
Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s first leg after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 20:26
- Nottingham Forest lead 2-1 from first leg at Bramall Lane
- Winner of tie will play Huddersfield in Championship play-off final at Wembley next Sunday
- Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes for Sheffield United, while Forest are unchanged.
Heckingbottom sparks a melee
The Blades boss feels Djed Spence is taking too much time with his throw-ins and shoves the ball into the defender’s stomach, which triggers Brennan Johnson to go for the United manager before Jack Robsinson’s shoves him, sparking a near-20-man brawl.
A booking for the United boss, but Johnson gets away with it for his part.
United back in possession
United are seeing more of the ball again, with Forest sitting deep and absorbing the pressure.
MGW has dropped back nearer to the centre circle to try and spark something.
Ndiaye gets a shot off
After largely fashioning the chance himself, but it’s straight at Samba. United have lost control of this since the goal.
Watch Nottingham Forest’s opening goal
Another Forest opening x2
Back-to-back chances for the home side, who have found another gear after the goal.
Blades done on the counter again
Gibbs-White is urging his teammates to calm down at kick-off. That was the home side’s first meaningful attack and it resulted in the opening goal.
GOAL Forest - 1-0
A counter attack sees Surridge find Johnson in the area, unmarked. He connects on the stretch and beats Foderingham from close range.
Another great chance
The Blades break in a two-on-two situation and Gibbs-White’s first-time ball finds Ndiaye, who connects but it’s straight at Samba.
The home crowd respond by trying to spur on their team, who look nervy.
First chance
...Falls to John Egan. He heads over from Jack Robinson’s long throw. Perhaps should have done better there; he timed his run well and was unmarked when he connected.
Blades on top
Dare I say, the crowd here seem a little tetchy already.
Neither side yet to fashion a chance of note, but most of the action has been in the Forest half.