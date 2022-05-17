The Blades must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in tonight’s televised clash at the City Ground.
The winner of the tie will play Huddersfield at Wembley next Sunday for a place in the Premier League, worth around £120 million.
Sander Berge’s late header at Bramall Lane on Saturday halved Forest’s advantage in injury time.
Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had given them a 2-0 lead.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at full time.
The Blades have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.
“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.
“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.
“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.
“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”
Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.
United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999.
Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for tonight’s second leg.
Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s first leg after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 22:08
- Nottingham Forest lead 2-1 from first leg at Bramall Lane
- Winner of tie will play Huddersfield in Championship play-off final at Wembley next Sunday
- Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes for Sheffield United, while Forest are unchanged.
Cook is shown a yellow
He takes down MGW after the forward beats him and looks to break.
Daniel Jebbison is coming on for United.
Another Blades sub
Hourihane is on for Fleck. United could do with getting hold of the ball a bit, Forest have been on top in ET.
Two chances for Forest
And two good saves from Foderngham. Ben Osborn is on for Baldock. Hourihane is also coming on.
HT in extra time
The ref blows as Forest win a corner. Home fans understandably unhappy.
MGW receiving treatment
Cook clatters into him as he clears a forward ball. Thankfully he’s OK to continue.
Almost HT in extra time
Forest have probably shaded this, but there isn’t much in it. And the tension is palpable.
Big save Foderingham
Right place, right time for the goalkeeper as he stops Davis’s close-range effort from Johnson’s cross.
Forest look like they have found their second wind.
MGW getting treatment
United’s most lively attacker has been getting a rub down from two of United’s backroom team. He looks good to continue.
Still no changes from Heckingbottom. We’re about to get under way again...
Extra time
Norwood bravely heads one away at the near post as the whistle goes.
Another 30 minutes of this will be exhausting.
Forest chance deflected wide
That would have taken the roof off. Last chance now surely, they have a corner...