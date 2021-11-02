Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United scores the opening goal against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Here’s how a selection of supporters reacted on Twitter after Morgan Gibbs-White’s latest goal in Blades colours was cancelled out by Lewis Grabban.

@SUFCMich: Do we have a sports psychologist in yet cause this team has no mentality or leadership late in the game. Other than that it was decent

@Andyyysw: Keeps us away from the bottom 3. Don’t want to get pulled into a relegation battle this year really

@JayJayCrane: Really surprised we got 1 point from that

@a_sufc: Roll on January that's all I can say

@8djc8: Jan needs to come quick. Cant wait to see new wingers with MGW and Mousett/Ndiaye. With Berge and new CM. BACK HIM.

@MoLe_BlAdE: Stevens and Norwood stepped up tonight, but Basham was absolutely outstanding.

@TomBlade1889: If you score a goal and then sit back inviting pressure, chances are you're gonna get undone. Poor mentality. These players are so vulnerable late on in games whether they are leading or searching for a winner its panic, panic, panic. Frustrating

@tyronej1984: Elation to despair in a matter of minutes. It’s agony supporting this football club at times.

@JamesHenery123: We’ve become so boring and depressing to watch, not going anywhere for next few years until we’ve completely revamped squad.