Former Sheffield United loanee Robin Olsen has made a permanent switch to Everton.

The goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan with the Toffees from Roma and, despite only making one appearance, has agreed to remain at Goodison Park.

Olsen spent the first half of the campaign with the Blades, making 11 appearances in the Championship before he picked up an injury on international duty and failed to return to the line-up.

Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World)

Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive)

Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon)