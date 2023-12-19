WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest at Molineux on December 09, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sheffield United's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached a decision on the future of manager Steve Cooper after a run of one win in 13 games saw them fall to fourth bottom of the Premier League table. Multiple national outlets are claiming that Cooper is set to be sacked today.

The reports add that former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo, most recently in charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad who sacked him months after winning the title, is flying to England for talks over taking over from Cooper at the City Ground. Forest are five points clear of third-bottom Luton Town, who have a game in hand on them, having spent a fortune on players to try and establish themselves at Premier League level.

Cooper helped secure Forest's return to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years, beating United in an explosive play-off semi-final before overcoming Huddersfield Town in the final at Wembley, and masterminded an escape from relegation in their first season back in the Premier League. He remains a popular figure amongst Forest fans but his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has reportedly become strained in recent weeks.