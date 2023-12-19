Sheffield United rivals Nottingham Forest make big Steve Cooper decision as ex-Wolves boss flies in - reports
Sheffield United's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest fall to fourth bottom after one win in 13 games
Sheffield United's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached a decision on the future of manager Steve Cooper after a run of one win in 13 games saw them fall to fourth bottom of the Premier League table. Multiple national outlets are claiming that Cooper is set to be sacked today.
The reports add that former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo, most recently in charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad who sacked him months after winning the title, is flying to England for talks over taking over from Cooper at the City Ground. Forest are five points clear of third-bottom Luton Town, who have a game in hand on them, having spent a fortune on players to try and establish themselves at Premier League level.
Cooper helped secure Forest's return to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years, beating United in an explosive play-off semi-final before overcoming Huddersfield Town in the final at Wembley, and masterminded an escape from relegation in their first season back in the Premier League. He remains a popular figure amongst Forest fans but his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has reportedly become strained in recent weeks.
United, who are bottom of the Premier League table but level on points with Burnley, are six behind Forest and will have to reign some clubs in to have any chance of surviving in the top-flight this season. Everton are a place ahead of Forest but are flying up the table after wiping out their 10-point deduction, which they have appealed, while Crystal Palace are eight points clear of the drop zone.