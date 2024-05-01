Nottingham Forest injury uncertainty as four doubtful for Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be checking on the fitness of a host of players ahead of this Saturday's clash with Sheffield United. Forest travel to Bramall Lane needing a win to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone with two more games still to play.

The Reds have won just one of their last last 10 league outings and currently sit just a point above the drop zone. Of course, the Blades cannot catch them at this point in the season, but Luton Town and Burnley most certainly can, making Saturday's clash a potentially pivotal one for Espirito Santo's side, who are still awaiting the outcome of an appeal following their four-point deduction in March.

As such, Saturday's visitors to South Yorkshire could do with as many fit players as possible leading into the game and the manager will be hoping for good news regarding Willy Boly, Murillo and Neco Williams.

The trio all picked up issues in last weekend's defeat to Manchester City at the City Ground and had to be withdrawn from the action. Meanwhile Nicholas Dominguez missed the game against City and will be assessed this week, too.

“Let’s assess them. Neco, Murillo and Boly - we have a lot of things to assess,” Espirito Santo said, per Nottinghamshire Live. “Hopefully it is nothing serious and we can count on them for the next one, because it is important.”

He added: “Nico had a problem and was out. Let’s recover all of them. We have to assess them."

