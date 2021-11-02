Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield United 1: Lewis Grabban equalises for Forest after Morgan Gibbs-White put Blades ahead
Sheffield United travel to Nottingham Forest this evening looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing home defeat to Blackpool.
Full time
and the Blades have to settle for a point on the road despite taking the lead late on through MGW, their soft underbelly exposed itself again with another late equaliser and despite both sides throwing caution to the wind late on, neither could find another breakthrough to take all three points
Sharp looks for Ndiaye
after holding the ball up well and spotting the run of the Frenchman, but it’s overhit a little and Worrall gets back to snuff out the danger
Five minutes added on
at the end of this game, and it could be breathless if the last 10 or so are anything to go by
Final change for the Blades
sees Hourihane replace John Fleck in the 90th minute
Just wide for Forest
as a shot from the right is deflected behind for a corner to the home side, we’re into the 88th minute now and the game is pretty end to end as both sides slug it out for a winner... Norwood clears it behind for another corner and Fleck clears the second one
Goal Forest
and the home side are back on terms as Grabban pokes home from close range - a cross undoes the Blades as the ball bounces off Grabban but he recovers to poke past Olsen and drag his side level at 1-1
Somehow it stays 0-1
as Garner’s excellent cross from the right goes all the way across United’s goal, Grabban is inches away from poking it home but United live to fight another day for now
GOAAAAL BLADES
and it’s Morgan Gibbs-White who gets it from close range, finishing off a good cross from Sharp just moments after he came on - a composed finish from the loanee in front of the Blades fans and the visitors lead!
Here comes Billy Sharp
as the former Forest man makes way for another in Bes Osborn, with 15 minutes of normal time to go - he gets good applause from both sets of fans as he makes way
Big call from the ref
as Johnson goes down under challenge from Basham in the Blades area, and the referee books him for diving - not sure if there was contact or not but Basham was not happy at all with Johnson again... a big moment in this game