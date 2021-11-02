Nottingham Forest 0 Sheffield United 0: Three changes for Blades at City Ground

Sheffield United travel to Nottingham Forest this evening looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing home defeat to Blackpool.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 8:07 pm

Keep up to date with every key moment from the City Ground on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

The Sheffield United team ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:11

Blades make their first sub

as Mousset makes way for Ndiaye, 65th min

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:08

Basham is there again

to cut out the cross as Forest look to get in behind down the left, the cross came in but Basham was on hand to stab it away

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:00

Another booking

for Forest as Figueredo takes the booking for pulling back Mousset after the Frenchman span him and looked to race away - taking one for the team there

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:58

Yates is booked

for dragging back Fleck in midfield, a nailed on yellow (Unless you’re George Saville playing for Millwall)

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:52

We’re back underway

with no changes for the Blades at the break

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:37

Half-time

and it’s goalless at the City Ground - United have had their moments but Forest have grown into the game as the half went on and should have scored right on the stroke of the break as Worrall wins the flick-on at a corner and sends the ball just wide of Olsen’s goal. Forest could and probably should have had two goals from corners in that first 45 and it’s something the Blades will have to address in the second if they’re to get anything out of this game

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:30

Brewster has a go

on the volley after the ball was flicked into his path - he’s in acres of space and his first touch is good but his second isn’t and the volley goes high over the Forest bar

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:27

Norwood sees yellow

after having a bit of a tug at his man, there’s not a great deal in it but the booking duly arrives

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:25

Lucky for Egan

as Basham bails him out following his poor pass to Johnson, it’s given away in a really poor area and Basham got across well to block Johnson’s effort

Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:20

Johnson goes down

under the challenge of Basham after running half the length of the field, he appeals for a penalty and Basham is absolutely fuming at him, going over to have a few words

