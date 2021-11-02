Nottingham Forest 0 Sheffield United 0: Three changes for Blades at City Ground
Sheffield United travel to Nottingham Forest this evening looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing home defeat to Blackpool.
Keep up to date with every key moment from the City Ground on our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:11
Blades make their first sub
as Mousset makes way for Ndiaye, 65th min
Basham is there again
to cut out the cross as Forest look to get in behind down the left, the cross came in but Basham was on hand to stab it away
Another booking
for Forest as Figueredo takes the booking for pulling back Mousset after the Frenchman span him and looked to race away - taking one for the team there
Yates is booked
for dragging back Fleck in midfield, a nailed on yellow (Unless you’re George Saville playing for Millwall)
We’re back underway
with no changes for the Blades at the break
Half-time
and it’s goalless at the City Ground - United have had their moments but Forest have grown into the game as the half went on and should have scored right on the stroke of the break as Worrall wins the flick-on at a corner and sends the ball just wide of Olsen’s goal. Forest could and probably should have had two goals from corners in that first 45 and it’s something the Blades will have to address in the second if they’re to get anything out of this game
Brewster has a go
on the volley after the ball was flicked into his path - he’s in acres of space and his first touch is good but his second isn’t and the volley goes high over the Forest bar
Norwood sees yellow
after having a bit of a tug at his man, there’s not a great deal in it but the booking duly arrives
Lucky for Egan
as Basham bails him out following his poor pass to Johnson, it’s given away in a really poor area and Basham got across well to block Johnson’s effort
Johnson goes down
under the challenge of Basham after running half the length of the field, he appeals for a penalty and Basham is absolutely fuming at him, going over to have a few words