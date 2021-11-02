and it’s goalless at the City Ground - United have had their moments but Forest have grown into the game as the half went on and should have scored right on the stroke of the break as Worrall wins the flick-on at a corner and sends the ball just wide of Olsen’s goal. Forest could and probably should have had two goals from corners in that first 45 and it’s something the Blades will have to address in the second if they’re to get anything out of this game