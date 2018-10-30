Notable moments in sport on this day

On this day in history

Rugged defender Chris Morgan made his final appearance in professional football for Sheffield United in a 1–0 home defeat to Coventry City in 2011.

October 30 is also the birthday of Tony Kenworthy (born 1958) who also played as a central defender for United and also Mansfield Town.

Other events in sporting history, nationally and internationally:

1937: A crowd of 68,029 - the highest recorded for a non top-flight league match - watched Aston Villa's Second Division game against Coventry.

1974: Muhammad Ali became the second boxer, after Floyd Patterson, to regain the world heavyweight title when he knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in Kinshasa, Zaire.

2003: The Football Association suspended four Arsenal players and handed out fines totalling £275,000 for indiscipline in a Premiership match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September which ended goalless.

2005: Golfer Colin Montgomerie clinched his eighth European Tour Order of Merit title after finishing joint third in the Volvo Masters at Valderrama.

2006: Craig Levein was appointed manager of Dundee United after Craig Brewster left the Tannadice club.

2007: Glenn Roeder was appointed manager of Championship side Norwich.

2007: Brazil were confirmed as the hosts for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

2008: AC Milan announced the loan signing of England midfielder David Beckham from the LA Galaxy.

BIRTHDAYS:

Neil Shipperley Former Southampton, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United striker, born 1974.

Iain Hume - Former Canada, Leicester, Barnsley and Preston striker, born 1983.

Ash Baker born 1996 a defender for Sheffield Wednesday.