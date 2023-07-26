The midfielder went off before half-time of the Blades’ friendly defeat at the New York Stadium after an accidental collision with teammate Harrison Neal left him with a facial injury. Assistant manager Stuart McCall revealed afterwards that Norwood required 10 stitches to the wound but that the midfielder had not been concussed, which would have triggered the protocols aimed at protecting players in cases of head injury.
Norwood subsequently showed the extent of the injury on his Instagram page, with the caption: “Not ideal in pre-season!” United lost the game 1-0 thanks to Andre Green’s freak winner, with a Blades XI facing Girona in a behind-closed-doors game this afternoon.
United’s medical staff will reassess Norwood ahead of this weekend’s trip to Derby County, with a number of first-team players earmarked to play 90 minutes to step up preparations for the start of the new Premier League season on August 12.