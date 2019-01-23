Norwich City v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United travel to Norwich City on Saturday in the hope of bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat against Swansea City.

The Blades will go head-to-head with their promotion rivals at Carrow Road needing a vital three points to keep the pressure on Championship leaders Leeds United and draw level with the Canaries.

Chris Wilder. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 26 January.

Is it on tv? Can I watch the match on a live stream?

The match is not being televised by Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow the match?

You can get team news and follow all the action on a match day live blog on The Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the match, while Norwich’s Carlton Morris and Timm Klose returning from spells on the sidelines.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Norwich win at 11/8, a draw at 12/5 and a Blades win is 15/8.

What is Norwich and United’s form?

Norwich and Sheffield United have been going toe-to-toe in the race for the second automatic promotion spot in recent weeks, with West Brom also involved in the scrap to keep up with Leeds United.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last three league matches and, like the Blades, were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by lower league opposition in the form of Portsmouth.

United lost last week’s match against Swansea to slide down the table to fourth place, but were unbeaten in four league matches prior to that.