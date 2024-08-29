Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anis Slimane transfer clarified as Sheffield United man edges closer to Norwich City move

Anis Slimane’s imminent move to Norwich City is expected to be a loan switch with an option to make it a permanent switch, as the forward edges closer to the Sheffield United exit door. The 23-year-old has failed to command a regular starting place since arriving at Bramall Lane from Brondby a year ago and is expected to depart ahead of tomorrow night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The midfielder was set to play a part in United’s League Cup tie at Barnsley on Tuesday night but pulled out just hours before kick-off, claiming his head wasn’t right to play. That is understood to have not gone down well with manager Chris Wilder, who is keen to ensure that all his players are on the same page as they look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

Wilder will also be keen to secure a replacement player ahead of the deadline, with Slimane featuring off the bench in all three of the Blades’ Championship games to date. Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who saw Slimane come off the bench against his side last weekend, is understood to know about the player’s ability from his time in Denmark with Nordsjælland and said of the Slimane approach: “It's fair to say that we are trying.

“Let's see how it goes. Of course, obviously, he's been a player for Sheffield, but playing some minutes also in the Premier League. We have to see how it goes. We’ve been trying. I think in terms of numbers we have now we are well covered. Fair to say, I think we need one more midfielder, which we try to bring in, and then let's see. I think if we have to bring in another player, it's related to the Abu (Kamara) situation, which is fair to say that for now, there's no offers that we can accept.”

United boss Wilder is keen to sign a left winger, an extra midfielder and a pacy forward ahead of the deadline, but may have to reassess his priorities if defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is prised away before the window slams shut.