Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has a number of selection dilemmas for tomorrow's trip to rivals Burnley, as he looks to evoke a reaction from last weekend's disappointment against Bournemouth at home.
The Blades will kick off at Turf Moor two places and a point above Burnley in the table, having slipped four points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton Town on an afternoon to forget last Saturday. Heckingbottom must decide whether to persevere with under-pressure midfielder Vini Souza, with options over both wing-backs and returning striker Oli McBurnie.
With that in mind we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Burnley - and here is what he came up with. What would you do differently?
1. Wes Foderingham
Yes, his rick against Bournemouth was a horror one. But he also showed his ability and character with some great stops in the second half and without him it could have been even more embarrassing. Was ill earlier in the week but assuming he’s over it, he should take his place
2. George Baldock
No slight on Jayden Bogle, who I’m giving a rest as he’s carrying a slight issue and it also gets Baldock back in his natural position. A good deep cross led to McBurnie’s goal v Bournemouth and his battling qualities will be vital for the Blades
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Guilty of ball-watching for Bournemouth’s third goal but hopefully that was just a bit of ring-rust after his recent injury lay-off. He’s had a good week of training since and is a quality option on the right of defence Photo: Andrew Yates
4. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ansu Fati of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jack Robinson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United at American Express Community Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Whether he lines up in the centre or on the left you know exactly what you’ll get from Robinson, who has been United’s best defender by some margin so far this season Photo: Steve Bardens