'No one as sharp as Billy Sharp' - Telly pundit's praise for Sheffield United's goal hero

Three in three consecutive games has Billy Sharp showing that there are plenty of goals left in Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp.

Left out of the Blades' starting line-up in the opening two games, Sharp didn't complain, he just waited for his chance and took it, with goals against QPR last week, Hull City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and again on Saturday, with the winner in injury time over Norwich City.

Ian Holloway was full of praise for Sheffield United hero Billy Sharp

Football League pundit Ian Holloway poured praise on the 32 year-old for his goalscoring exploits, hailing Sharp's 'instinct' in the box.

"What I like about him, he just keeps getting in that six yard box," said former QPR boss Holloway on highlights show, EFL on Quest. "He's a poacher - any time I took any one of my teams (against him) he would always score.

"No one is as sharp as Billy Sharp."

Holloway added: "It's almost like an instinct, to get into that area. He gets there all the time and he thoroughly deserves all the goals he's got."