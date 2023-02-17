News you can trust since 1887
No Ahmedhodzic, No Berge: Sheffield United predicted team v Millwall, in pictures

Sheffield United are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek when they travel to another team with promotion ambitions this season, in Millwall.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

The Blades saw their lead over third-placed Boro cut to seven points in midweek but still have a better goal difference and a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s men.

Ahead of the game United have some injury concerns, with Billy Sharp ruled out with an ankle issue. So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out at The Den. Here’s what he came up with ...

1. Down to The Den...

Sheffield United travel to The Den to face Millwall this weekend (Chloe Knott/Getty Images)

Photo: Chloe Knott

2. Wes Foderingham

United’s No.1 keeps his place between the sticks, with Adam Davies snapping at his heels on the bench

Photo: Lexy IIsley

3. Jayden Bogle

With Baldock injured, it makes the wing-back headache a lot easier. Scored on his last appearance at The Den

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

4. Chris Basham

A controversial choice perhaps but I'd be tempted to rest Anel Ahmedhodzic, who hasn't quite looked the same since he contracted glandular fever and was taken off in midweek when United switched to a back four. Basham is a more than able deputy too

Photo: Simon Bellis

