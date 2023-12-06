Chris Wilder will take charge of Sheffield United for the first time in his second spell tonight when the Blades host Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Wilder returned to United earlier this week after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, with the Blades bottom of the Premier League table.

He is no stranger to adversity at his boyhood club, however, having taken over the first time on the back of them finishing 11th in League One under Nigel Adkins. But what happened to the players who made up his first-ever squad, who were defeated in his first game away at Bolton Wanderers in August 2016? Let's take a look...