Chris Wilder will take charge of Sheffield United for the first time in his second spell tonight when the Blades host Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Wilder returned to United earlier this week after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, with the Blades bottom of the Premier League table.
He is no stranger to adversity at his boyhood club, however, having taken over the first time on the back of them finishing 11th in League One under Nigel Adkins. But what happened to the players who made up his first-ever squad, who were defeated in his first game away at Bolton Wanderers in August 2016? Let's take a look...
1. George Long
A goalkeeper who came through the Blades academy, Long had a spell at Hull City after leaving the Lane before signing for Norwich City in the summer
2. John Brayford
Became a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his performances this season on loan from Cardiff, and later made the move permanent for around £1.5m. But a serious knee injury derailed his progress and he left United when his contract was torn up by mutual consent, joining Burton - where he remains to this day Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. James Wilson
Scored the goal that kickstarted the Wilder revolution with victory over Oxford at Bramall Lane but played a bit-part role for the season after United switched to a back three and never looked back. Now 35, he is at Bristol Rovers after starting his career across the city at, er, City
4. Jack O’Connell
A bargain buy from Brentford who graced the Premier League and would surely have played for England but for a tragic knee injury that ultimately caused him to retire earlier this year. Heavily into his fitness work and has a supplements brand with his partner, Alex Greenwood Photo: Simon Bellis