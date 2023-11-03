The United squad from that day have gone on to have varied careers, with several now working away from British shores and one hitting the headlines for child support payments.
Others went into more conventional post-football careers, including management, media and agent representation - while one went down a slightly different path and studied for a doctorate. Click through our photo gallery to see what happened to the Blades’ class of 2003...
1. Paddy Kenny
A Blades favourite who still lives locally, Kenny runs his own transport business and was appointed as non-league side Goole Town AFC’s new manager in late 2023 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. John Curtis
A defender who spent the season on loan at United from Blackburn, Curtis later played for clubs including Leicester City and Nottingham Forest before ending his career with Gold Coast United in Australia. Upon retiring he founded the National Center of Excellence coaching organisation based in Connecticut, USA
3. Rob Page
Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, many as captain. Still lives locally and moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. He later became Wales’ U21 manager and stepped up to take caretaker charge of the senior team after Ryan Giggs stood down, leading them in Euro 2020 and their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022
4. Phil Jagielka
Then a relative new kid on the block who had come through United’s academy, Jagielka went on to become an established Premier League player and a senior England international before a second spell at Bramall Lane. Still without a club at the time of writing after leaving Stoke in the summer