Nine things you only have to put up with if you're dating a Sheffield United fan Some say football is a matter of life and death, but for Sheffield United fans it can often feel like a lot more than that. Here's nine things that you have to put up with, understand or avoid if you're dating a Sheffield United fan. 1. Accepting that derby day is a HUGE deal It's the match every fan looks for on the new fixture list, they're nervous before it and the result will determine their mood for days after it... 2. An angry response if someone just refers to United as 'Sheffield' It's unforgivable really - there's two clubs in Sheffield and you don't have to know much about football to get it right! 3. Being forced to watch Billy Sharp's goals over and over He's a Blade through and through, has been on fire this season and has an impressive highlight reel - why wouldn't you want to watch his goals on repeat?! 4. Knowing there's only one right answer to the Bannan v Fleck debate Two Scottish midfield maestros play in Sheffield but there's only one right answer to 'Bannan v Fleck' if you're dating a Blade...