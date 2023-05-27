The Blades could look at some of these big name players as bargain deals to strengthen their squad for next season’s Premier League campaign.

Sheffield United will know the full line up of their Premier League opponents for next season by the end of the weekend following the Championship play-off final today and last day of the top flight season on Sunday.

One of Luton Town or Coventry City will join them and Burnley in going up while two of Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City are heading down with Southampton. For the Blades, their attention can now turn to the summer transfer window and strengthening their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

With that in mind, here are nine quality players who are set to become free agents this summer and could be useful additions at Bramall Lane:

1 . Ryan Kent Rangers have confirmed that the former Liverpool winger is leaving Ibrox and could provide a great option out wide if he rediscovers his best form Photo Sales

2 . Ben Brereton Diaz Although a move to Spanish side Villarreal is said to be ‘all but certain’ it isn’t done yet and there’s still a chance the striker could remain in England next season Photo Sales

3 . Jefferson Lerma The Bournemouth midfielder has been linked with West Ham, Crystal Palace and clubs in Europe but his future is still uncertain Photo Sales

4 . Jesse Lingard Although he never quite hit the heights of previous seasons while at Nottingham Forest, the former Man Utd man will still likely be in demand this summer Photo Sales