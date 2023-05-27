News you can trust since 1887
Nine free agents Sheffield United could sign this summer including Everton, Southampton and Rangers stars - galllery

The Blades could look at some of these big name players as bargain deals to strengthen their squad for next season’s Premier League campaign.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Sheffield United will know the full line up of their Premier League opponents for next season by the end of the weekend following the Championship play-off final today and last day of the top flight season on Sunday.

One of Luton Town or Coventry City will join them and Burnley in going up while two of Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City are heading down with Southampton. For the Blades, their attention can now turn to the summer transfer window and strengthening their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

With that in mind, here are nine quality players who are set to become free agents this summer and could be useful additions at Bramall Lane:

1. Ryan Kent

2. Ben Brereton Diaz

3. Jefferson Lerma

4. Jesse Lingard

