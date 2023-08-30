Cameron Archer is in the starting XI for the first time as Sheffield United face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup

Sheffield United new boy Cameron Archer has been named in the starting XI for the first time as the Blades take on Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Archer joined last week but wasn’t signed in time to be named on the team sheet for the weekend clash with Man City at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Aston Villa man is joined up front by Oli McBurnie for the striker’s first start of the season after an impressive appearance off the bench on Sunday.

Two players keep their place from that 2-1 defeat to the champions, with John Egan and Ollie Norwood keeping their places in a fairly strong line-up.

Adam Davies comes into goal for Wes Foderingham and there’s also a debut at the back with Auston Trusty making his first appearance in red and white. Chris Basham makes up the back three.

Jayden Bogle and Yasser Larouci are the wing backs, while Ismaila Coulibaly comes into midfield alongside Norwood and Andre Brooks.