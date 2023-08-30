News you can trust since 1887
Nine changes for Sheffield United as Cameron Archer makes debut against Lincoln City

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:57 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 19:05 BST

Sheffield United new boy Cameron Archer has been named in the starting XI for the first time as the Blades take on Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Archer joined last week but wasn’t signed in time to be named on the team sheet for the weekend clash with Man City at Bramall Lane.

The former Aston Villa man is joined up front by Oli McBurnie for the striker’s first start of the season after an impressive appearance off the bench on Sunday.

Two players keep their place from that 2-1 defeat to the champions, with John Egan and Ollie Norwood keeping their places in a fairly strong line-up.

Adam Davies comes into goal for Wes Foderingham and there’s also a debut at the back with Auston Trusty making his first appearance in red and white. Chris Basham makes up the back three.

Jayden Bogle and Yasser Larouci are the wing backs, while Ismaila Coulibaly comes into midfield alongside Norwood and Andre Brooks.

Sheffield United: Davies, Basham, Egan, Trusty, Bogle, Larouci, Coulibaly, Norwood, Brooks, Archer, McBurnie. Foderingham, Traore, Ahmedhodvic, Slimane, Osula, Marsh, Seriki, Buabu.