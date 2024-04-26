Sheffield United have reached the do or die stage of the Premier League season. After Wednesday’s defeat to Manchester United, the Blades know that defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday will see them relegated from the top flight.

It’s been a long old season at Bramall Lane and Chris Wilder’s side remain rooted to the foot of the table, despite their best efforts. Their cause isn’t helped by the sheer amount of injuries they have at the minute, with a number of key men being ruled out for the remainder of the season, Oli McBurnie being the latest.

Newcastle United won’t be at full strength on Saturday either, though, as their medical staff continue to be kept on their toes. Ahead of Saturday’s trip to St James’ Park, we take a look at the injury situation at both Newcastle and the Blades.

Out - Sven Botman (Newcastle United) Botman isn't expected to feature again this season due to a knee injury.

Out: Jamal Lascelles (Newcastle United) The defender ruptured his ACL last month and won't feature again until next season.

Out: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) Trippier has been ruled out by Eddie Howe with the full-back yet to a return from a calf issue.