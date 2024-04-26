Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has confirmed Newcastle United will be without Kieran Trippier and Migiuel Almiron when they take on Sheffield United this week. The Blades travel to the North East on Saturday afternoon needing a win to avoid the possibility of being relegated from the Premier League this weekend.

Chris Wilder's side will be given encouragement by the fact that Newcastle will be some way short of being at full strength for the clash, with the game expected to come too soon for Nick Pope and Joelinton, too. Trippier has been struggling with a calf injury since the beginning of March and won't be fit in time to play against the Blades, while Almiron picked up a knee injury in the clash against West Ham United last month.

Pope hasn't played since December and isn't due back until next month at the earliest. Joelinton has had surgery on a thigh injury and was thought to be in a race against time to be fit before the end of the campaign.

"We hope he (Trippier) is back soon but he won't be back for this game," Howe confirmed ahead of hosting the Blades. "Kieran has been so good for us on and off the pitch.

"They (Joelinton and Almiron) are getting closer not close enough for this match, they are all in different positions and difficult to predict when. Joelinton visited a specialist recently and has had good news so continues on his comeback. Miggy is there or there about so we are hopeful for next week. Nick is beginning to start early training sessions. But he has not participated in a big group session."