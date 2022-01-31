Newcastle United chase former Sheffield United man Dean Henderson from Man Utd on deadline day: Reports
Newcastle United are reportedly in talks over signing former Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline, as the Manchester United goalkeeper seeks regular first-team football.
Henderson was primed to become the Red Devils’ No.1 this season, but contracted Covid-19 in the summer and suffered with some after-effects of the virus.
That effectively handed David De Gea the shirt and the Spaniard has responded well, leaving Henderson frustrated.
The Cumbrian has always showed a determination to get out on loan and play games, spending time at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town before arriving at Bramall Lane.
Henderson was a key figure in the Blades’ promotion in his first season at Bramall Lane, and was influential in his second as they finished ninth in the Premier League.
His form for the Blades put him in the frame for England honours and after winning his first cap last year, Henderson wants to play regular games in a bid to earn his spot in the England squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
But Newcastle’s hopes of signing him may depend on their other business. The Magpies have also expressed an interest in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United after their big-money takeover and Premier League clubs can only loan one player from their top-flight rivals.
Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, is close to securing the signing of left-back Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, while Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn – a long-standing and frequent target for the Blades during Nigel Adkins’ tenure – is set to move to Tyneside for a fee in the region of £13m.