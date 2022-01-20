The 28-year-old, formerly of Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, joined the club last week and went straight into the starting XI for Sunday’s 3-1 win over Coventry United, which was Neil Redfearn’s side’s first league win in eight matches.

Walters made her international debut against the Faroe Islands in 2020 and has her eye on a place in Gemma Grainger’s squad for next month’s Pinatar Cup tournament, having been overlooked for selection more recently.

She said: "It’s very cut-throat, international football, the more you are doing at club level you will only enhance your chances internationally.

New Sheffield United striker Georgia Walters hopes regular game time for the Blades will propel her back into the Wales national side (photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images).

"As long as I’m doing my thing at Sheffield United hopefully I can get the recognition with Wales as well.

“Hopefully I hit the ground running."

On her debut, Walters, who is based on the Wirral, added: “It was really good. I wasn’t expecting to start, when I arrived and got the nod I was absolutely buzzing.

"We got the win in front of the home crowd, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Walters spent the first half of the season playing for Women’s Championship leaders Liverpool, but saw much of her game time restricted to substitute appearances and Continental League Cup action.

As well as more regular football, she wants her time in South Yorkshire to propel her back into the professional game.

"I can always get a career after football,” the ex-estate agent said.

"Football won’t last forever. I would rather take the gamble and put everything into football. Football is everything to me.

"If it doesn’t work out then it doesn’t work out and I have done everything at my end.

"I’m not going to give up until my legs give up on me.”

There is little difference between the Reds and Sheffield United in eighth, Walters claimed, despite 14 points separating the sides.

"The only main difference would be that you spend more time together at Liverpool being full-time,” she said.

"Everybody still has the same end goal: to win games, progress as a team and a club.

"There’s still a lot of quality in and around the squad (at Sheffield United).”