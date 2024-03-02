Sheffield United have endured a long and difficult season back in the Premier League , currently bottom and 11 points from safety. It's going to take a miracle efforts from Chris Wilder and his men to beat the drop, but there are enough points left to make up the gap and more.

The Blades need to put together a consistent run of results to give themselves a chance, and sooner the better. As United attempt a great escape, we have put together the latest predicted table, courtesy of NetWorldSports, whose high-powered, mathematics-based simulator produces a final table. Take a look below to see where Blades are predicted to end up.