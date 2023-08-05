United struggled to get going against the German side in front of just over 10,000 fans, with the visitors’ pace and power causing the home side trouble all afternoon. United’s best chance came when Will Osula went through on goal but the teenager couldn’t get a shot away.
Here’s how we rated United’s players ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace here at Bramall Lane...
1. Wes Foderingham 5
Made a smart early save from Katompa after Larouci didn’t do enough to deal with the danger, before being beaten at his near post by a stinging effort from Guirassy. Did well to keep out Millot’s header but almost gifted a goal to the same player in the second half, but he somehow placed wide when it looked easier to score
2. George Baldock 5
Led the press with full enthusiasm from minute one and could be heard geeing up his teammates, in no uncertain terms, whenever they failed to match his levels.
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
Like Baldock, caught out of position for Stuttgart’s first goal as they broke quickly down their left hand side and rather summed up United’s afternoon with a quick free-kick directed for Slimane that the midfielder hadn’t read, leaving the ball to roll out meekly for a throw-in. Some quick feet down the right soon after gave the home fans something to cheer at last
4. John Egan 5
Didn’t quite seem his normal unflappable self against a lively forward line including Guirassy, who came off to applause from both sets of fans after scoring a hat-trick. A mix-up with Foderingham put both under unnecessary pressure