Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has refused to rule out the possibility of another 'last job' after retiring "for the 16th time". The former Blades boss's time in charge of Aberdeen has come to an end after 32 days, with the 75-year-old stepping down after sealing the Dons' place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Warnock's departure was announced soon after a 3-1 home victory over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, his second win in eight games since he replaced another former Blade in Barry Robson in early February. Warnock's time in Scotland was designed to last until the end of the season but he leaves with the Dons 10th in the Premiership, four points above the danger zone.

Warnock said in his final post-match press conference: "I said I'd try to help them out and give them my advice. My advice is to get a new manager in as soon as possible now. They're well down the line and it needs an overhaul in the summer. There's no use waiting until then and they've listened to me.

"I think he needs to have a couple of months looking at the squad now in depth. Because I think to be successful - and you can be successful with the right recruitment - they need a couple of months to assess it. I'm glad I've been able to get the fans to the semi-final and we deserved it because we were superior in every department. It was a really good way to end. I'm disappointed I won't lead them out at Hampden but some lucky man will come in to do that."

Warnock described his time at Pittodrie as "up and down" and faced questions over his future after the Dons lost 2-1 against St Mirren last weekend, despite leading with 95 minutes on the clock. "I didn't enjoy last week after the St Mirren game," Warnock added. "I did think: 'What am I doing here at 75?' But I knew I had to be the one to get everyone going on Monday because you don't have time to dwell."