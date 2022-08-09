Jones, who played for Notts County and Peterborough United during his playing career, was at Bramall Lane when the Blades won promotion to the Premier League in 2005/06 and also worked with Warnock during his time at Queens Park Rangers.

“Sad to report my old assistant manager Mick Jones passed away this morning,” Warnock wrote on social media today.

“We had some unbelievable times. Mick was the sensible one. I’ll miss him loads. Boy did we have some laughs. RIP.”

Speaking to PlymouthLive this afternoon, Warnock added: "We managed to have some good laughs in the last few weeks, talking about old memories. We have had some good times together.

"He was a trustworthy assistant. He always spoke his mind, wasn't a yes man, and was just a lovely bloke. He was the sensible one of the two of us. He kept my feet on the floor.

"Over the last week I was up with him and we went through a few of the stories. I knew that he hadn't got long left unfortunately."