Neil Warnock has already picked his Middlesbrough side to face Sheffield United as he waits result of Matt Crooks' red card appeal

Neil Warnock was left fuming at Matt Crooks' red card in Middlesbrough's defeat to Reading: Jacques Feeney/Getty

The former Rotherham man was sent off in the dying stages of Boro’s defeat to Reading at the weekend, after a challenge with Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood was adjudged to have been violent conduct.

Boro have appealed the decision, and Warnock – who had a long spell at his boyhood club United earlier in his career, leading them into the Premiership in 2006 – admitted: “I expect we’ll hear this afternoon or tomorrow morning at the latest.

“I don’t understand it really. I’ve already found out that the referee has said he definitely made a mistake, so if that’s the case, I don’t understand why we have to have committees and commissions really.

“If he’s admitted it’s a mistake and it shouldn’t have been a red, I don’t understand why we have to go through the whole process, but we do.”

Boro will be without defender Anfernee Dijksteel with a hamstring injury, while Onel Hernandez is also expected to miss out. But both Marc Bola and Paddy McNair returned from injury against Reading, and played 90 minutes apiece.

“I had made my mind up more or less what my team would be [to face the Blades] on Sunday morning,” Warnock added.