Neil Warnock hails "good side" Sheffield United despite Middlesbrough's 2-0 win at the Riverside

John Egan of Sheffield United shakes hands with Neil Warnock, manager of Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Slavisa Jokanović’s Blades travelled north unbeaten in five Championship games, and a point shy of the play-offs, but their resurgence was tempered by goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair in the first half.

The Blades could have got back into the game through Iliman Ndiaye and David McGoldrick, but the youngster hit the outside of the Boro post – when he should probably have squared to the unmarked Ben Osborn to score – before the substitute forced a fine save from Joe Lumley in the Forest goal.

And Warnock, who spent seven-and-a-half seasons as Blades boss before leaving in the summer of 2007, said afterwards: “That’s football for you isn’t it?

“I said to the players before they went out, what a great night it was for a game of football. Go and enjoy it, and I think we played like we enjoyed it as well.

“We knew they’d have possession but we did well to limit them. They’re a good side. Another decisive pass here and there, we might have scored more. They were two great goals.”

United struggled to find a way past the superb Sol Bamba, the former Cardiff man who signed for Boro on a free in the summer after recovering from Cancer.

“Sol epitomised it really,” Warnock added.

“He was released at Cardiff and asked for a favour, such an incredible pro. Talks all the time. He led us, and the lads responded.