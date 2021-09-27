Neil Warnock claims he laid "foundations" for Sheffield United as Middlesbrough boss hails Slavisa Jokanovic

Neil Warnock, manager of Middlesbrough (George Wood/Getty Images)

Warnock led the Blades into the Premiership during his time in charge at Bramall Lane, with significant strides also being taken off the pitch.

Now 72, Warnock left United after their relegation from the top flight in 2007 and is still in management, hoping to kickstart Boro’s season with victory over Slavisa Jokanović’s resurgent Blades.

“It was an amazing time in my life, really,” Warnock said of his time at Bramall Lane.

“Seven years and an unbelievable chairman in Derek Dooley, one of the most, if not the most, revered ex player in Sheffield.

“When I took over the crowd was 8,400 the game before, they lost to Port Vale, and it was 25 and a half thousand average when I left. We’d been in the Premiership and built a new training ground, put the foundations in for when they are now.

“It’s a top club and I’m sure they’ll be back in the Premiership.”

Warnock is also a big fan of United boss Jokanović, who has turned his side’s season around.

After picking up two points from their first five league games, they travel to the Riverside with four wins and a draw in their last five.

“I’ve always liked him,” Warnock added.

“I call him Slav, me, because I can’t say his name. But he’s a good lad and I enjoy conversations with him after a game.