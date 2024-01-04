On this day in 2015, Sheffield United went to Queens Park Rangers and pulled off a shock victory, knocking the then-Premier League side out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory.

United, then in League One, had already booked their place in the last four of the League Cup and continued their knockout success at Loftus Road, with Jamal Campbell-Ryce scoring twice after Marc McNulty had put the Blades ahead. QPR boss Harry Redknapp made seven changes, but the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Charlie Austin were still on the hosts’ teamsheet as they were humbled by Nigel Clough’s side.

"We were confident but when you come away to Premier League sides you've got to work hard and get the blocks in like we did,” then-Blades coach Chris Morgan said afterwards. We know we can come and compete with top teams. It's great to have a run in the cup - great for supporters and for the revenue of the club."

But what happened to the Blades’ side from that day? Let’s have a look ...

1 . Sheffield United's Jamal Campbell-Ryce (left) and Ryan Flynn celebrate after the final whistle against Queens Park Rangers during the FA Cup, Third Round match at Loftus Road, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 4, 2015. See PA story SOCCER QPR. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. Maximum 45 images during a match. No video emulation or promotion as 'live'. No use in games, competitions, merchandise, betting or single club/player services. No use with unofficial audio, video, data, fixtures or club/league logos. Sheffield United's Jamal Campbell-Ryce (left) and Ryan Flynn celebrate after beating QPR 3-0 at Loftus Road: Nigel French/PA Wire Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2 . Mark Howard Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and is now at Wrexham, having spent time in between at Carlisle and Scunthorpe United Photo: MARTYN HARRISON Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Flynn The former Liverpool trainee joined United from Falkirk in his native Scotland and was a key member of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. After leaving United he went to Oldham before returning north of the border and joining St. Mirren Photo: MARTYN HARRISON Photo Sales