Southampton moved quickly to replace manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, after sacking him earlier this week, by approaching Luton Town for permission to speak to their manager Nathan Jones, which was subsequently granted.

Jones will meet with the Saints today, although he stressed nothing has yet been agreed after his side lost 2-0 to Stoke City last night.

“It’s a difficult interview,” Jones told the media last night, “but I hope the fans understand why I'm going for the chat because it’s a different world, the Premier League.

"I want to be there one day, whether that’s with Luton or whether that's with someone else. I want to be there. But it's just an opportunity to go and chat and find out if it is right for me to do it, as this is wonderful project we have here. We have great people from top to bottom, people that give me absolutely everything and that’s going to be tough to leave."

Jones continued: “I want to pick my words carefully as I don't want to give anyone anything tonight, but I’ve got a wonderful relationship with everyone at the football club.

“These things sometimes happen but what I can assure people is there's been a number of enquiries in terms of my time, six years at Luton, but I've always loved my relationship with everyone.

“Yes, I'd love to take another game at Kenny again being Luton manager, whether that’s Saturday whether that’s in the future, I don’t 100 per cent know, so I don't want to thank the fans, or thank the players yet, because that could be premature.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been approached by Southampton: Getty Images

"It's a wonderful thing to be asked, to be coveted by a wonderful side, but not 100 per cent a decision has been made yet.”

Hasenhuttl spent almost four years in charge following their poor recent run of results and the Saints slipped into the relegation zone following Sunday's 4-1 home defeat to high-flying Newcastle United.

Jones has done an impressive job at Luton in the Championship on a tight budget and led them to the play-offs last season – where they, like United, lost in the semi-finals. United drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this season and Stoke are eighth so far this season.

First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left St Mary's, with first-team coach Ruben Selles to take charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday.

A club statement read: "Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.