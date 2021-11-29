Baker received lengthy treatment on the field after what looked like a clash of heads with Blades defender Chris Basham, with 13 minutes of injury time added on at the end of the Blades’ 2-0 victory as a result.

On Baker's injury, City boss Nigel Pearson said after the game: "They've taken him to hospital to check him over, so we'll see. I don't know any more details."

And a tweet from City’s official Twitter account later read: “Nathan Baker has been discharged from hospital into the care of the Bristol City medical team.

“Nathan would like to thank everyone for their best wishes.”

It was the second time this season that Baker, formerly of Aston Villa, has been hospitalised.