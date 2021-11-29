Nathan Baker: Bristol City update after defender is stretchered off against Sheffield United

Bristol City have confirmed that Nathan Baker has been discharged from hospital after the defender left Bramall Lane on a stretcher during his side’s defeat at Sheffield United earlier this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:41 am

Baker received lengthy treatment on the field after what looked like a clash of heads with Blades defender Chris Basham, with 13 minutes of injury time added on at the end of the Blades’ 2-0 victory as a result.

On Baker's injury, City boss Nigel Pearson said after the game: "They've taken him to hospital to check him over, so we'll see. I don't know any more details."

New boss Hecky reveals what pleased him most in 2-0 win over City

And a tweet from City’s official Twitter account later read: “Nathan Baker has been discharged from hospital into the care of the Bristol City medical team.

“Nathan would like to thank everyone for their best wishes.”

It was the second time this season that Baker, formerly of Aston Villa, has been hospitalised.

Nathan Baker of Bristol City is stretchered off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Bristol City at Bramall Lane on November 28, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
