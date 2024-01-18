Napoli handed Anel Ahmedhodzic warning as Sheffield United transfer stance made clear

Napoli have been told not to expect 'any discounts' in their bid to sign Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic this month. The Serie A side have been heavily linked with a move for Ahmedhodzic in recent days with reports claiming they have even made an offer.

A fee of €20m has been touted for the Bosnian, who has been with the Blades since joining the club from Malmo in 2022 and has been given the captain's armband following the arrival of Chris Wilder last month. United hold all the cards, though, and they would dearly love to keep hold of the defender as they strive to gain traction in the Premier League and pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Napoli, then, have been told to prepare themselves for a battle if they are to prise Ahmedhodzic away from Bramall Lane.

“I believe there are two names: one is Theate, a left-footed centre-back, and the other we have is that of the Sheffield United defender, Ahmedhodzic, who costs around €20m," director of Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb Niccolo Ceccarini, said when speaking of Napoli's January targets in an interview with Radio Marte, per Sport Witness.

"When you fish in England they don’t give you any discounts. I don’t know which Napoli will take."

Such a stance is certainly in line with comments United owner Prince Abdullah said about the January window, insisting that only a 'very good offer' could persuade the club to part ways with any first-team player this month. And, given Ahmedhodzic is currently the only senior right-footed centre-back available to Wilder right now, the manager will be hoping the owner sticks to his word should the reports of an offer be accurate.

Ahmedhodzic has been a key man for the Blades since his arrival at the start of last season, playing 34 times and scoring six goals for the club last time around to help Paul Heckingbottom's side win promotion to the Premier League. He has understandably found the going a little tougher this season, though, with United struggling to build any sort of momentum in their battle against the drop.