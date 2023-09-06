Mystery surrounds Sheffield United star after shock international ‘suspension’

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has reportedly been suspended by the Bosnia and Herzegovina FA

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is at the centre of an international mystery after being suspended by his country’s football federation.

Ahmedhodzic was due to line out for Bosnia and Herzegovina in a European Championships double-header against Liechtenstein and Iceland this week, however it has been claimed that the 24-year-old has failed to show up.

Multiple outlets in the player’s home country have published a statement from the BiH FA which says that he didn’t meet with the squad as instructed and a report was sent from Sheffield United which indicated Ahmedhodzic was suffering from an injury ‘not of a serious nature’.

However, it goes on to say that ‘the professional staff and the medical team unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Ahmedhodžić’. As a result, Ahmedhodzic has now been ‘suspended until further notice’.

The statement, translated into English, from the country’s governing body said: “After invitations were sent to the players regarding the next UEFA European Championship 2024 qualification matches against Liechtenstein and Iceland, the first problems with injuries of several players from the official “A” national team list appeared. Anel Ahmedhodžić did not appear at the meeting at the scheduled time, although a medical report has been submitted by his club Sheffield United confirming that his injury is not of a serious nature.

“Members of the professional staff and the medical team unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Ahmedhodžić. No player is exempted from the responsibility of coming to the preparations of the national team, except in the case of objective circumstances and a sports injury.

“As this is not a sports injury that prevents his arrival and stay at the preparations in Sarajevo, Anel Ahmedhodžić has been suspended until further notice and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him in accordance with the current regulations of NS/FS BiH and the Rulebook on National Teams of NS/FS BiH.”

Ahmedhodzic has started in each of United’s first four Premier League matches so far this season.