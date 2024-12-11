Mystery absences in Sheffield United team news at Millwall with trio absent from teamsheet

Mystery surrounds the absence of two Sheffield United men absent from the teamsheet for this evening’s clash with Millwall at The Den. Anel Ahmedhodzic is back available again after suspension but isn’t in the United squad, although Harry Souttar is back in the side.

Femi Seriki is also missing from the matchday squad while Tyrese Campbell is absent after his ongoing back issue caused him some problems at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Rhian Brewster starts up front while Kieffer Moore returns on the bench.

Ahmedhodzic and Seriki’s absences have not been officially explained but are thought to be fitness-related, with boss Chris Wilder set to offer more insight after the meeting with Neil Harris’ side in London.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Brewster. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Moore, Shackleton, T. Davies, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, One.

