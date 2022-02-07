The on-loan midfielder has not made an appearance since December, returning to his parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers for treatment after suffering an injury during a win over Championship leaders Fulham.

After being granted permission to resume training with United’s squad before their victory at Birmingham City last week, manager Paul Heckingbottom is looking forward to welcoming Gibbs-White back ahead of a critical run of games starting with Wednesday’s game against West Bromwich Albion.

Asked when the 22-year-old would be available for selection, Heckingbottom told The Star: “That will depend on how many minutes he gets (in training) and when he gets them.

“Physically he’s fine. Medically he’s fine. We are going to push him as quickly as we can. Who knows how he responds?”

Explaining that coaching staff have compiled a checklist of tests Gibbs-White must pass before being declared available for selection, Heckingbottom conceded results might also influence their thinking, adding: “There might be a necessity to use him quicker. We’ll just see how the games go and what happens.”

After facing Steve Bruce’s side, who are three points and four places ahead of his team in sixth, Heckingbottom’s men then visit fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town before meeting Hull City, Swansea City and second-placed Blackburn Rovers. Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, where United’s former manager Chris Wilder is now in charge, also feature on the agenda before the middle of next month.

Morgan Gibbs-White is closing in on a return to action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We know what Morgan brings,” Heckingbottom said. “Obviously we’ll bring him back in as soon as we can.”